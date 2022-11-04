State and federal officers investigating NH pipe bomb explosion Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State troopers are asking for the public’s help to find out who detonated a pipe bomb in Salisbury Thursday afternoon.No one was hurt and no property was damaged in the explosion on Hensmith Road, but it started a small brush fire that neighbors quickly extinguished, according to a news release.Troopers were called to the area shortly after 1:30 p.m. for a report of an explosion, and found fragments of the device and remnants of “explosive incendiary matter,” police said.Members of the state police bomb squad and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also called in to investigate.State police are asking area residents to check their home surveillance video and security systems to see if any captured footage of suspicious vehicles or activities, or of the explosion itself.Anyone with information about the incident can contact Trooper First Class Stanley Dombrowski by calling 603-223-8789, or by email at: Stanley.E.Dombrowski@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Alleged NY gangster charged as drug kingpin; hid drugs in sweets say cops New Hampshire man pleads not guilty to staging hoax explosion at Northeastern Immigration officials confirm alleged Pelosi attacker was in the U.S. illegally Mail carrier from Nashua tried to bribe supervisor with cash in Dunkin’ bag Cow at Ilsley Farm dies after being shot; Fish and Game seeks information Parkland school shooter sentenced to life in prison +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Arrest made in deadly shooting on South Willow Street in Manchester State police: Mass. teen clocked going 121 mph on I-95 Mail carrier from Nashua tried to bribe supervisor with cash in Dunkin’ bag Police investigate 'suspicious' death on S. Willow Street Nashua man charged with Railroad Square shooting Teen shot in Manchester treated for wounds Autopsy results for man found fatally shot on So. Willow St. released Cow at Ilsley Farm dies after being shot; Fish and Game seeks information Nashua police, fire respond to reports of early-morning shooting Manchester felon gets nearly 3 years in prison after posting videos of himself holding handgun Request News Coverage