Photo: 220802-news-trialdayseven

Donna Papsun, a forensic toxicologist with NMS Labs in Horsham, Pa., testifies Monday in Coos County Superior Court that her lab found a metabolite of heroin in the blood of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy following the June 21, 2019 crash in Randolph in which he allegedly struck and killed seven motorcyclists.

John Koziol/union leader correspondent

 By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER – An expert state witness testified Monday that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the car-carrier driver who struck and killed seven motorcyclists on June 21, 2019 in Randolph, may have used heroin shortly before the crash.

Zhukovskyy, 27, of West Springfield, Mass., is on trial in Coos County Superior Court on seven counts each of negligent homicide, negligent homicide–DUI and manslaughter-reckless operation, as well as one count each of DUI aggravated collision with serious injury and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.