WARNER — State police have arrested two men following an investigation of gunfire early Friday.
Around 7:20 a.m. Friday, state police got a call reporting gunshots at a Warner home.
A short time later, police got calls about two aggressive drivers headed south on Interstate 89 toward Concord. In a news release, state police said the two drivers were likely the people involved in firing shots in Warner.
State troopers caught up to the drivers. One driver was stopped at a park-and-ride lot near Exit 2 in Concord. The other was pulled over on Route 3A in Bow. State police seized both cars.
State police announced Friday night that they have made two arrests related to this incident.
Arrested were Daniel Bernard, 37, of Wilmot and John Miller, 37, who was listed as homeless by state police.
Bernard has been charged with felony reckless conduct and is being held at Merrimack County Jail.
Miller has been charged with felony criminal threatening and was released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on March 5.
State police say they have identified everyone involved, and are interviewing witnesses. There is no threat to the public, and no one was hurt, they said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt Eric Shirley of New Hampshire State Police Troop D in Concord, by phone at 223-8805 or email at Eric.Shirley@dos.nh.gov