CONCORD - A 46-year-old Campton man faces numerous charges after police say he fled a traffic stop on I-93 Friday night and was captured by a state police dog on the bank of the Merrimack River.
James Armstrong is charged with two counts of reckless conduct, resisting arrest, reckless operation, operating while a habitual offender and disobeying a police officer, as well as traffic violations, according to a news release from state police.
The incident began about 11 p.m. when troopers tried to stop a northbound vehicle that was operating erratically, but the driver did not stop. Police used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle and the driver fled on foot.
Trooper Anthony Cattabriga and police dog "Casper" responded to the area and tracked Armstrong to the riverbank near Sewalls Falls Road. When the Armstrong again tried to get away, “K9 Casper was deployed and was able to safely subdue the suspect until troopers on scene took him into custody,” state police said.
Armstrong is being held at Merrimack County Jail.
Concord police also assisted in the search.