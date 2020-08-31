A Massachusetts driver clocked at 118 mph on Interstate 93 north in Hooksett on Monday morning was charged with reckless driving.
According to a news release, a New Hampshire State Police Special Enforcement Unit was monitoring traffic at 7:15 a.m. from the state police aircraft when Trooper Tom Lombardi saw a vehicle traveling "at an extremely high rate of speed and clocked it at 118 mph in the posted 65 mph speed zone."
Lombardi radioed to troopers on the ground, who were able to stop the 2005 Honda Accord.
The driver was identified as Altamar Johnson, 21, of Cambridge, Mass.
Trooper First Class Sean Faherty of the Special Enforcement Unit made contact with Johnson and charged him with reckless operation and driving after suspension.
Johnson is due to appear in Hooksett District Court on Nov. 5.