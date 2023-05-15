Emil Girard

A Maine man is facing charges after state police say he led them on two chases while driving a stolen SUV before crashing in Hampton Falls and running off, officials said.

Emil Girard, 23, of Biddeford, Maine, was taken to Rockingham County jail pending arraignment on two counts each of receiving stolen property, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, and reckless operation, as well as single counts of resisting arrest and driving aver revocation/suspension.

New Hampshire State Police Sergeant George Sanborn and his K-9 partner, Scout, helped locate a driver who allegedly ran from a crash scene following two short police chases Sunday night.

