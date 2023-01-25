Federal immigration officials are crediting New Hampshire State Police for apprehending a Honduran citizen wanted for human trafficking who has entered the U.S. illegally three times.
Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations in Boston arrested Ronal Rodriguez-Fuentes, 40, on a criminal arrest warrant for human trafficking in his native Honduras, according to a news release.
He is now in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.
Earlier this month, state police had arrested Rodriguez-Fuentes in Manchester for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, the release said.
Rodriguez-Fuentes was first arrested by U.S. Border Patrol in Texas after entering the U.S. illegally on April 4, 1999, and was removed in 2008. He re-entered the country a second time in 2019 and was picked up again by border patrol agents, officials said.
He was removed a second time in 2019, officials said, but apparently made his way back here at some point.
“We’re very thankful for the strong support of the New Hampshire State Police as well as our Honduran law enforcement partners for their cooperation in helping us identify this fugitive alleged human trafficker who has repeatedly violated U.S. immigration law and is wanted in Honduras on an active arrest warrant for human trafficking,” said Todd Lyons, director of ERO’s Boston field office.
Authorities said ICE will seek to remove Rodriguez-Fuentes.
Members of the public who wish to report crimes or suspicious activity can call 866-347-2423 or complete ICE’s online tip form: www.ice.gov/webform/ice-tip-form.