New Hampshire State Police Troop D conducted enhanced enforcement patrols overnight on New Years Eve resulting in multiple arrests, as well as citations for aggressive or hazardous driving.
The arrests included two drug seizures and the confiscation of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and more than 30 grams of fentanyl.
The several dozen traffic stops resulted in the following arrests:
- Kyle Johnson, 23, Newport, driving under the influence and open container.
- Daniel Melnick, 39, Center Harbor, driving under the influence, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, open container.
- Kenneth Lowman, 47, Parkville, Md., driving under the influence
- Mackenzie Carr, 22, of Concord, driving under the influence
- Julia L. Riley, 38, Belmont, transport drugs in a motor vehicle and obstructing government administration.
- Christopher Hawkins, 36, Plymouth, possession of a controlled drug and obstructing government administration.
- Paula Currier, 34, Franklin, arrested on multiple warrants.
- Alison Cooper, 40, Schenectady, N.Y., taken into protective custody-alcohol