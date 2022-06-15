A pair of Vermont residents were arrested by state police in New Hampshire after troopers allege the pair crashed their car and barricaded themselves in a local post office for hours Wednesday morning.
New Hampshire State Police arrested Michael O'Brien, 35, and Courtney Samplatsky, 34, both of Fair Haven, Vt., in Salisbury on Wednesday after responding to a report of a vehicle that had driven off the roadway in the area of 273 Old Turnpike Road around 1:56 a.m.
According to state police, O'Brien and Samplatsky left the vehicle and fled to a nearby post office building, where they broke a pane glass window to gain entry.
Law enforcement shut down the roadway in the area of Route 4 between Route 127 and Rabbit Road for several hours, as members of the New Hampshire State Police SWAT and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team worked to clear the post office building.
During the course of the investigation, New Hampshire State Police were notified that both Samplatsky and O’Brien were persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Rutland City, Vt.
The Rutland Police Department announced Sunday it is investigating a suspicious death in an apartment building.
The investigation began early Sunday but police have yet to release additional details about the death.
Rutland police said there was no risk to the public.
Police said more information would be released later. Vermont State Police were assisting in the investigation.
Samplatsky and O’Brien are being held at the Merrimack County House of Corrections pending their arraignment out of Merrimack Superior Court on burglary, criminal mischief, conduct after an accident and fugitive from justice charges.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Micah Jones at (603) 223-8885 or Micah.A.Jones@dos.nh.gov.