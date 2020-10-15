New Hampshire State Police have arrested the Windham deputy town clerk, saying she illegally accessed personal information from the Division of Motor Vehicles database.
Nancy Hogle, 61, of Windham was charged with two counts of violating the Driver Policy Act, a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of a $1,200 fine for each offense.
Lt. Andrew Player with State Police Troop G said Thursday that Hogle accessed and used protected information from DMV records, in particular the addresses of some “acquaintances.”
“We actually were notified by the town of Windham. They had some information that they thought was unusual,” Player said.
He said the town first brought the matter to the DMV, which forwarded it to Troop G investigators. Player said Troop G shares a building with the main DMV office in Concord and has a unit that investigates DMV fraud and privacy violation cases.
As a municipal agent, Hogle has access to the database for legitimate use, including registering vehicles, Player said. To obtain the evidence investigators needed, they were able to access a system used by the town to track employee computer use.
“The driver privacy laws are in place to protect people’s information,” Player said. “We have a duty to safeguard that information from going into the wrong hands.”
Player said the federal Driver Privacy Act was inspired in part by the 1989 murder of actress Rebecca Schaeffer, who was tracked down by a stalker who illegitimately obtained her address through California DMV records.
He said accessing protected personal information is a “a stepping stone to other crimes,” such as identity theft, financial crimes, stalking or violent crimes.
Hogle was released on personal recognizance bail and is to be arraigned Dec. 10 at Salem District Court.