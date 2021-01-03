State police seized approximately 1/3 kilogram (300 grams) of suspected Fentanyl from a Bronx woman on Interstate 95 Saturday.
Trooper First Class Brian Gacek stopped to check on a car pulled over around 5 p.m. along I-95 north in Hampton. Shaniqua N. Crawley, 30, claimed to be looking for asthma medication.
Gacek discovered the license plate on the vehicle belonged to a different car and Crawley did not hold a valid driver’s license, according to a news release.
According to the release, Crawley relinquished a large package of suspected narcotics that had been concealed upon her person. The package was later believed to be Fentanyl.
These circumstances remain under investigation by Gacek and charges will be forthcoming. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Gacek at brian.f.gacek@dos.nh.gov.