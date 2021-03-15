The Bureau of Securities Regulation settled its case against New York-based broker-dealer Joseph Stone Capital and an agent for “unsuitable trading” in the account of an elderly person from Lebanon.
Joseph Stone Capital and agent Joseph Ambrosole together were ordered to pay restitution of $175,000 to the estate of the New Hampshire investor, who has since passed away, as well as a fine of $100,000 and the Bureau of Securities Regulation’s costs of $30,000.
The trading generated losses of at least $175,000 while Ambrosole made more than $150,000 in commissions for himself and Joseph Stone Capital, according to a news release.
The significant losses occurred from December 2017 to August 2020 at a time where medical records suggest that the client began suffering from neurological, mental and cognitive issues.
Ambrosole has since withdrawn his registration as a broker-dealer agent in New Hampshire and is no longer licensed in New Hampshire.
The Bureau of Securities Regulation’s action also cites Joseph Stone Capital for failing to supervise Ambrosole, who was already being supervised for previous regulatory actions in other states.
“The conduct that occurred here was plainly unacceptable, and only made worse by the fact that the victim was an elderly gentleman with serious medical issues,” Brian Linares, a staff attorney who worked on the case, said in a statement.