A state trooper was injured and two cruisers were damaged in separate accidents in Manchester and Alton early Wednesday, officials said.
According to police, around 9:30 a.m. Alton police and state troopers responded to a report of a two-car crash involving a state police cruiser on Route 28 in Alton.
Upon arrival, officials determined Sgt. Russ Holmes of Troop E in Tamworth was traveling north on Route 28 when he slowed to make a left turn onto Old Wolfeboro Road. While Holmes was stopped and waiting for southbound traffic to pass, his cruiser was rear-ended by a 1996 Ford Ranger driven by Calvin Cheney, 27, of New Durham.
According to state police, Cheney admitted to being distracted while reaching for his cell phone just before the crash. The accident is under investigation and charges may be forthcoming, state police said.
Cheney refused medical treatment and was released from the scene. Sgt. Holmes was transported to Concord Hospital for evaluation of injuries resulting from the crash.
Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact Trooper Hawley Rae or Trooper Margaret Ready at 323-3333.
At 10:21 a.m., a second state police cruiser was involved in a two-car crash at the intersection of Pine and Amherst streets in Manchester.
According to state police, state trooper Matthew Wolak was driving a state police cruiser with the flow of traffic on Pine St. when a 2013 Nissan, driven by Mugisha Jackson, 42, of Concord, failed to stop at the stop sign on Amherst Street and hit the police vehicle.
No injuries were reported at the scene, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Jackson was cited for disobeying a traffic control device, police said.