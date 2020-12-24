A Whitfield man is dead, after he and a state trooper shot at each other on Dec. 23.
Mark R. Clermont, 45, of Whitfield died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a statement released by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, after Clermont's autopsy Thursday.
According to the Attorney General's Office, Trooper Matthew Merrill pulled Clermont's car over in Dalton around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Not long after Clermont was pulled over, he and Merrill shot at each other, according to prosecutors. The trooper did not have a police body camera or cruiser camera.
Other law enforcement officers arrived a few minutes later, and found Clermont dead. The Attorney General's office said he had been armed with a handgun and a rifle.
Merrill was shot and wounded, and was in stable condition Saturday when the Attorney General's Office released his identity.
Merrill has been a state police officer since 2012, after working as a police officer in Grantham for four years.