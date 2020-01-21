LANCASTER -- The state wants to take another look at the 2016 Dodge Ram pickup and trailer involved in the Route 2 crash in Randolph that claimed the lives of seven members/supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club last June.
Towing a goose-necked trailer, the truck was operated by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Mass., when authorities said it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the riders June 21.
The impact killed Desma Oakes of Concord; Aaron Perry of Farmington; Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook; Albert Mazza of Lee; Joanne and Edward Corr of Lakeville, Mass.; and Daniel Pereira of Riverside, R.I.
Zhukovskyy was arrested at the scene and subsequently indicted by the Coos County Grand Jury on seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI; seven counts of manslaughter; aggravated DUI; and reckless conduct.
He has pleaded not guilty and jury selection for his trial has been tentatively scheduled for November.
Before that happens, however, Coos County Attorney John McCormick, in a motion filed Jan. 17 in Coos County Superior Court, wants “a further examination” and testing of the truck and trailer, which are in the custody of NH State Police at a facility in Pembroke.
He specifically asked Judge Peter Bornstein to allow Crash Lab, Inc., an outside consultant for the state, to conduct the examination and testing and to be able to do so without “members of the defense being present.”
The motion says that Jay Duguay, who is Zhukovskyy’s public defender, objects.
State Police searched the truck and trailer after seizing both last June 26th McCormick said, adding that the state is “generally under no obligation to seek prior authorization for testing or examination of evidence lawfully within its possession, or seized during a search incident to a lawful arrest.”
Nevertheless, the state was seeking that prior authorization due to the court’s prior order to preserve evidence, said McCormick, adding that the request “demonstrates further that the state is acting in good faith….”
At the time of the crash, which is believed to be among the deadliest in state history, a contingent of Jarheads, many of whom had been staying at the Mount Jefferson View Motel & Cabins, were headed to the Dupont-Holmes American Legion Post No. 82 in Gorham to set up for the club’s annual meeting the next day.
The group got less than a third of a mile up the road when it was hit by Zhukovskyy.
An informal memorial to the “Fallen Seven” sprang up immediately at the impact point with Post 82 subsequently proposing a permanent one in the Randolph Town Forest which would be open for this Memorial Day.
Last October, Recycled Percussion, which was formed in Goffstown, is based in Manchester and bills itself as “the original junk rock band,” reached out to the Jarheads and worked with Summit Metal Fabricators of Plaistow to erect a tribute to the “Fallen Seven” at the Mount Jefferson View Motel & Cabins.
The colorful memorial features the five motorcycles on which the victims had ridden, their riders and passengers replaced with a single or double pair of steel wings.