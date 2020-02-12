OSSIPEE — In the upcoming appeal of a blind man convicted of taking a can of corned-beef hash and a bath towel without paying for them at the North Conway Walmart, the Carroll County Attorney’s Office has filed an intent to admit “other acts” — specifically, a failure to scan 35 items, valued at about $150.
On Nov. 5, following a bench trial in Conway District Court, Judge Michael H. Garner found Andrew Airey, 40, of Conway, guilty of willfully concealing the corned-beef hash and towel, but not guilty of three other willful-concealment charges stemming from between May 4, 2018, and July 3, 2018.
When Airey — who suffers from juvenile macular degeneration and wears several kinds of devices to help him see — attempted to leave the Walmart on July 3, 2018, he was detained by Matthew Colella, a loss-prevention officer for the North Conway Walmart, who at Airey’s trial testified that there were 37 items in Airey’s cart collectively valued at $147.94, which Airey, using a self-serve checkout, neither scanned nor paid for, according to Colella.
Airey at trial maintained that the checkout scanner was not user-friendly to people with disabilities like himself, telling Garner that his actions were accidental, and not motivated by an intent to commit a crime.
At Airey’s Dec. 10 sentencing hearing, Garner ordered Airey to pay a $500 fine for each conviction, both suspended for a year pending good behavior.
But Airey and his attorneys raised concerns that the convictions were Class A misdemeanors, meaning that if Airey ever committed a third, similar-level offense, it would be prosecuted as a felony.
Just before Garner was to impose his proposed sentence, Airey appealed his convictions, which transferred the matter to Carroll County Superior Court for a new trial. Jury selection is slated for May 6.
As a prelude to Airey’s trial, Thomas Palermo, an assistant Carroll County attorney, on Feb. 7 filed a “notice of intent to offer evidence of other acts.”
The New Hampshire Rules of Evidence, Palermo wrote, can be used as “proof of motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity or absence of mistake or accident.”
The state, at trial, intends to admit evidence suggesting that Airey may have “repeatedly and knowingly stolen merchandise” from the North Conway Walmart. This information includes a 12-minute closed-circuit TV recording from July 3, 2018, that shows Airey at the store.
The filing said Airey acted deliberately “by either mis-scanning the items or completely avoiding scanning them, without any mistake or accident on his part.”