A prosecutor wants the stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery to remain in jail, alluding to the fact she knows what is coming down the road with the investigation and might flee.
Kayla Montgomery, who is not Harmony’s biological mother, was escorted into Hillsborough Superior Court Monday morning wearing an orange jumpsuit. She pleaded not guilty to a Class A felony theft by deception and two misdemeanor welfare fraud charges.
During an investigation into Harmony’s whereabouts, Montgomery told police she hadn’t seen Harmony since the day after Thanksgiving in 2019. Montgomery acknowledged receiving the benefits after last seeing Harmony, according to an affidavit.
The theft charge alleges Montgomery received food stamps for Harmony between Nov. 30, 2019, and June 2, 2021, for an excess of $1,500, despite Harmony not being a member of the household.
Harmony, who would be 7, has been missing since 2019 and law enforcement agencies are in their fourth week of searching for her.
Assistant Attorney General Jesse O'Neil previously charged Montgomery with welfare fraud, but the charges were replaced with the theft charge. Montgomery was held on $5,000 bail on that charge. He told Judge Amy Messer more information became available after the charge was filed.
Montgomery’s lawyer, Paul Garrity, told Messer it is unusual to hold a defendant on $5,000 bail for such a theft charge and asked for her to be released to a rehab program in Nashua.
Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, has been charged with assault, accused of giving the little girl a black eye in 2019. He is being held in jail without bail.
The judge said she would take the request for release to a rehab program under advisement.
This is a developing story for more check back here.