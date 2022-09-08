Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 8, 2022. 

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS

NEW YORK - Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has been indicted on money laundering and conspiracy charges in connection with Trump's effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon, 68, was charged in an indictment made public on Thursday with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy and one count of scheming to defraud.

Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 8, 2022. 