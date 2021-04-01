A Stoddard woman told police she felt “triggered” when she saw her neighbor marking a disputed property line and she reacted by shooting a .45 caliber round at him from her rifle, according to court records.
Lisa Vayens, 43, is charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Kirk Isaacson, 48, told state trooper Richard Camacho that he was on his Beaver Lake Road property on Sunday morning spray-painting the property line. Isaacson said Vayens had been putting up no-trespassing posts on land that does not belong to her. Isaacson also said that Vayens had been arrested for stealing firewood from his property, according to Camacho’s affidavit.
Isaacson said he heard what sounded like a gunshot and looked up to see Vayens with a rifle. She then shouted at him to get off her property, according to the affidavit.
Vayens told police that seeing Isaacson out with the cans of spray paint “triggered” her, and she responded by getting a .45 caliber lever-action rifle and shooting one round in her neighbor's direction.
Vayens is also charged with breach of bail. She was arrested on March 24 and charged with theft.
Vayens was arraigned in the Cheshire County Superior Court on Monday and released on personal recognizance.
She is not allowed to possess any firearms and must also stay away from Isaacson. She was also ordered to apply for her case to be moved to the Behavioral Health Court. If her case is accepted by that court, she will be required to follow any treatment plans ordered for her.