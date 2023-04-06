FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump indicted by a Manhattan grand jury

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 4, 2023. 

 MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels said in interview broadcast Thursday that she looks forward to testifying if a criminal case brought against former president Donald Trump goes to trial.

In an indictment unsealed in Manhattan on Tuesday, Trump was accused of falsifying business records 34 times, as he wrote checks to his lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse him for $130,000 paid to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels has said the money was to conceal a sexual dalliance, which Trump denies.