Strafford County Sheriff insists he did nothing wrong, claims probe is racially motivated
Strafford County commissioners have scheduled a special meeting Monday morning to discuss Sheriff Mark Brave’s employment status, the start of a process which could ultimately result in his removal from office following his arrest last week on felony theft and perjury charges.

The meeting, to be held at the Commissioner’s Conference Room at the Strafford County Complex at 259 County Road in Dover, will include a private, non-public discussion between commissioners and County Attorney Tom Verlardi at 11 a.m., before a public meeting and discussion at 11:30 a.m., according to a posted agenda.