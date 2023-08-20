Strafford County commissioners have scheduled a special meeting Monday morning to discuss Sheriff Mark Brave’s employment status, the start of a process which could ultimately result in his removal from office following his arrest last week on felony theft and perjury charges.
The meeting, to be held at the Commissioner’s Conference Room at the Strafford County Complex at 259 County Road in Dover, will include a private, non-public discussion between commissioners and County Attorney Tom Verlardi at 11 a.m., before a public meeting and discussion at 11:30 a.m., according to a posted agenda.
Strafford County state representatives would have to sign off on any effort to remove Brave from office.
Brave faces eight felony charges, including theft of $19,000 in taxpayer funds that he spent on “personal expenses” and five counts of perjury for allegedly lying about money he spent to rendezvous with a female lover, Attorney General John Formella said.
Brave, a two-term Democratic incumbent, turned himself in at the state police barracks in Epping and was arrested hours before Formella made the accusations public. He was released on personal recognizance bail.
He will face arraignment in the coming weeks in Rockingham County Superior Court, Formella said.
If convicted, Brave faces a maximum of 31 1/2 years to 64 years in state prison and fines of up to $32,000.
Brave has publicly denied the allegations.
“I will keep you all updated, thank you to all who continue to stand with me, my family, and my office during this trying time,” Brave said in a Facebook post last Thursday. “I will continue to serve the people of Strafford County to the best of my ability and will sit before a jury of my peers.”
Brave told media outlets that his travel expenses were not personal and certain county officials’ racist views prompted the investigation of him.
In 2020, Brave became the first Black elected county sheriff in New Hampshire. He won a second term last November.
The investigation began at the county level over approximately $19,000 Brave had spent for airfare, hotels and dinners for personal trips to Boston, Florida, Maryland and other locations.
Strafford County officials empaneled a grand jury and then brought this matter to the AG’s office. Formella said Brave tried to hide the personal nature of his spending by removing the identity of a woman who took a trip with him.The woman later told state investigators she had been with him.
According to the state’s affidavit, Brave told the grand jury he took a trip to Maryland with the intention of meeting with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.
Brave claimed Pappas canceled the meeting and as an apology, gave Brave a congressional flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol.
“Records from the congressman’s office indicate that no such meeting was ever scheduled, and no such gift of a flag as an apology ever took place,” Formella said Thursday. “Rather, based on investigation, Sheriff Brave is alleged to have actually met a paramour who lived in the area.”
The affidavit said Brave first claimed no one stayed with him at a Boston hotel but later admitted a female lover had spent the night with him.