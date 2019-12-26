STRATHAM — A Stratham man has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest after an October fire in which he was allegedly found outside his house with a knife and refused to answer when officers asked him if anyone else was inside.
Edwin Aviles, 51, recently entered his plea after police formally charged him following the blaze that heavily damaged his residence at 1 Crestview Terrace on the morning of Oct. 24.
The complaint, which was filed earlier this month in the Brentwood Circuit Court, alleges that Aviles “knowingly physically interfered” with a Stratham officer by “pulling away” from the officer when he tried to arrest him.
Police Chief Anthony King has previously said that Aviles had also refused to drop the knife and a metal object that he was also holding when officers showed up at the scene.
Aviles also told officers that house was going to explode before police used a Taser to get him to comply with their orders and get him into handcuffs, police said.
At the time of the fire, King said it appeared Aviles was suffering from a possible mental health issue. He was sent to the hospital for evaluation.
“The court will make a determination if he’s competent to stand trial,” Police Lt. David Pierce said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
In court documents related to a divorce petition filed days before the fire, his wife expressed concerns about his mental state and detailed the erratic behavior that followed his arrest on a driving while intoxicated charge in Exeter on Oct. 1. The DWI alleges Aviles was under the influence of a drug or chemical substance.
His wife claimed that he was “having hallucinations and started talking about a conspiracy” following the Exeter arrest. She also wrote that he admitted to taking meth and told his children that “the house was hell and the garage was heaven,” court documents said.
Aviles is due back in court for a hearing on the status of his case on Jan. 30.
