Fatal Stratham stabbing
Police investigate a stabbing in the area of Timberland at 200 Domain Drive in Stratham on Sunday afternoon.

 By Jason Schreiber Union Leader Correspondent

STRATHAM -- Police from multiple agencies, including a local SWAT team, responded to a stabbing in the area of Timberland at 200 Domain Drive late Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman from the Attorney General's office described it as a "suspicious death."

A search was underway for the stabber.

The Seacoast Emergency Response Team was activated to assist with the incident, which was reported shortly after 4 p.m.

Police blocked Marin Way, which leads to Domain Drive, just after 5 p.m.

A law enforcement officer outside Timberland said the scene was active and ordered a reporter to move away.

Timberland, which sells footwear and outdoors wear, has what its website describes as a flagship company store on Domain Drive.  

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Sunday, February 09, 2020