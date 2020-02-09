STRATHAM -- Police from multiple agencies, including a local SWAT team, responded to a stabbing in the area of Timberland at 200 Domain Drive late Sunday afternoon.
A spokesman from the Attorney General's office described it as a "suspicious death."
A search was underway for the stabber.
The Seacoast Emergency Response Team was activated to assist with the incident, which was reported shortly after 4 p.m.
Police blocked Marin Way, which leads to Domain Drive, just after 5 p.m.
A law enforcement officer outside Timberland said the scene was active and ordered a reporter to move away.
Timberland, which sells footwear and outdoors wear, has what its website describes as a flagship company store on Domain Drive.
