CONCORD — A 17-year-old student died after he used a gun to commit suicide inside the Second Start Alternative High School Wednesday morning, police said.
While there were other students in the 450 North State St. building at the time, no one was injured and they were not near where the suicide took place, Deputy Chief John Thomas said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Police were called to the school just before 10 a.m.
“He died with a single gun shot wound to himself,” he said.
Police did not release the identity of the student Wednesday afternoon.
“At this time, we are still investigating the incident,” Thomas said. He declined to say where the suicide took place in the school or what kind of gun was used.
All students were evacuated to a different location and never in harm’s way, Thomas said. It is unknown how many students were in the building, but the school enrolls about 32 students, according to its website.
“Nobody was injured, which is very fortunate. Anytime a gun is located in a school, you know as well as I do, anything could happen,” Thomas said.
For several hours, police closed a section of North State Street and detoured drivers as law enforcement investigated. Around 12:30 p.m., a school bus driver embraced several adults as they left the building and got on the bus.
Second Start Executive Director Jim Snodgrass wrote a statement saying “tragedy struck our beloved school.”
“We are shocked and saddened beyond words,” he said. “We will face the coming days by supporting each other and we will have counselors available for our students and staff. We will communicate directly with our school community as to what the next steps will be moving forward.”
The last gun to be fired in a Concord school happened in 1986 at Concord High School, according to police.
Started in 1979, Second Start offers an Alternative High School Program for adolescents who have previously been unable to succeed in a traditional high school setting, according to its website. The organization operates other locations for other age groups.
Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement saying the state is in close contact with local law enforcement.
“I have spoken with Police Chief Osgood and informed him all state resources are at the Concord Police Department’s disposal,” he said. “The state will remain on the scene and investigate the situation. I would like to thank the first responders who were on the scene immediately.”
Several area school districts bring students to the alternative school, according to Frank Bass, interim superintendent for Concord schools. All students were released to their parents.
Counselors from the district’s crisis team were on hand.
“We are working closely with Second Start to offer support and services to students, staff and families over the next several days,” Bass said. “Concord School District mourns the loss of any of our students wherever they may be, and to that end, we will do all we can to offer support and counseling to the family and those affected by this very unfortunate tragedy.”
Concord Police received help from the Concord Fire Department, Homeland Security, New Hampshire State Police and the Attorney General’s office.