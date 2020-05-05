A man who was teaching his son how to drive became the victim of a road-rage incident Monday when another motorist struck him in the head after getting honked at, Manchester police said.
Police said the assault took place about 1:20 p.m. Monday on North Commercial Street.
The victim's son was driving on Granite Street and honked at a car that cut him off, police reported. That prompted a passenger in a dark-colored, four-door Subaru to wave a baseball bat outside the window.
Both cars turned onto Commercial Street. When the cars were side by side, the passenger got out, asked why the driver had beeped and struck the father twice in the head with the bat, police said.
The victim said the man also threatened him.
Police described the assailant as a white, young-adult man with short dark hair, average build and two diamond stud earrings. A white woman was the driver, and a dog was in the back seat.