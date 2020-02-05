CONCORD — One person is dead at the Second Start Alternative High School after an apparent suicide, according to law enforcement officials.
As of 11:20 a.m., authorities wouldn't say whether the individual was an adult or juvenile.
The incident, which happened Wednesday at 450 North State St., is contained, according to a joint news release from Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.
“While one individual is dead from an apparent suicide, no additional students, faculty or staff were physically harmed. Additional information will be provided as soon as it is available,” the release reads.
Started in 1979, Second Start offers an Alternative High School Program for adolescents who have previously been unable to succeed in a traditional high school setting, according to its website. The program enrolls about 32 students.
Gov. Chris Sununu released a statement saying the state is in close contact with local law enforcement.
“I have spoken with Police Chief Osgood and informed him all state resources are at the Concord Police Department’s disposal,” he said. “The state will remain on the scene and investigate the situation. I would like to thank the first responders who were on the scene immediately.”