A Sunapee man was drunk when he crashed a stolen car off Route 103 in Sunapee on Saturday morning, hitting several utility poles and sending live electric wires onto the road, according to Newport police.
Police Chief Brent Wilmot said the driver, Michael Sullivan, 42, ran away from the crash with minor injuries, and that witnesses saw Sullivan trying to get into parked cars near the crash site before police responded to the scene.
Police first got a call around 8:40 a.m. Saturday that a 2015 Dodge Journey had been stolen from a parking area on Sunapee Street in Newport, and at the same time Newport’s dispatch center started getting calls about the car speeding on Route 103 toward Sunapee and Newbury, Wilmot said.
Officers soon found the car crashed off the side of the road and fully engulfed in flames, Wilmot said. The crashed car was just over the town line in Sunapee. Sullivan was at this point running in the middle of the road away from the crash, according to Wilmot.
Police from Newport, Sunapee and Newbury worked to quickly get Sullivan under control and into custody, Wilmot said. He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment.
Sullivan is charged with felonies for theft, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, conduct after an accident, and aggravated driving under the influence, and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest. Wilmot said more charges are possible as police continue to investigate.
Sullivan is due in Sullivan Superior Court in Newport on Monday for his arraignment.