CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu signed criminal justice reform legislation Thursday that bans the use of police chokeholds, retools the state’s controversial bail reform law and requires police officers to report cases of misconduct and receive screening for psychological stability before going onto the job.
Sununu praised the work of lawmakers from both parties in fashioning the omnibus bill (HB 1645), which was the state’s first legislative response since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., at the hands of police.
“This is a good first step, and I look forward to our continued work with the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency,” Sununu said.
On chokeholds, police in the future could employ them only in response to deadly force or to subdue a suspect who used deadly force against someone else.
This part of the bill would take effect immediately.
“Today is a victory for New Hampshire. The measures taken in HB 1645 mark thoughtful, concrete steps to improve our criminal justice system and work toward a New Hampshire where all residents feel safe and protected,” state Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Nashua, said.
The bail law change makes clearer how those charged with violent crimes could be denied bail and held pre-trial.
State Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, praised the compromise.
“Three years ago, the Legislature passed extensive reforms to New Hampshire’s bail statute. I am proud to say that the legislation signed into law today stems from the hard work of a non-partisan commission and does not roll back the important strides we have taken to ensure that a person’s financial position will never be the sole factor that detains them,” Cushing said.
“Mass incarceration is both a symptom and a catalyst of widespread discrimination that continues to haunt our nation. In addition to expanding bail reform, this legislation will prohibit the transfer of prisoners in New Hampshire to for-profit facilities, preventing the private sector from benefiting off of incarceration levels that continue to rise in our state, quadrupling in number since the 1970s.”