By the time Richard Glen Mathews maimed an Imperial Beach man with a pipe bomb in May 1991, he'd already shot at least three people during his lifetime.

He was cleared the first time he killed someone when it was ruled self-defense. The second time, he was convicted of first-degree murder and imprisoned. Then shortly after being paroled, he shot and wounded a fellow biker over a drug money dispute, prompting his expulsion from the Mongols Motorcycle Club, an outlaw biker gang.