LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A man with explosives who broke into a house here early Monday and took hostages was killed Tuesday morning by police using deadly force, Lt. Jason Madore of the Maine State Police confirmed at a news conference.
All three hostages were safe, he said.
Killed was Donald White, an ex-boyfriend of the homeowner's daughter. White had once lived in the home at 48 Knapp St., police said.
There were multiple explosive devices still in the the residence, Madore said. A robot and other equipment were at the scene Tuesday afternoon, along with the state's bomb team and special forces vehicle.
The last hostage, Kenney Smith, 64, was released early Tuesday and was reunited with family after being held for more than 15 hours by White, police said.
Police responded to the house several times in the past for domestic violence matters, according to Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward Jr.
After being released, Smith was seen getting hugs from his daughter, Amie, and other family members in a short video posted by News Center Maine.
David Blais, who lives at 60 Knapp St., said that as he sat in his house Tuesday morning, one of the explosives brought by White must have gone off in his car.
"Today, I was sitting here this morning and I heard a loud bang," he said in an interview Tuesday. "I went outside and the doors were open on the car. There was smoke coming out of it and debris beside it in the road."
"I am just glad it ended," he said. "It was a nice quiet neighborhood here and to see something like this happen is something else," Blais said.
Ricky Merrill, who lives about five houses up the street from the Smith house, said Monday night that he saw neighbors being evacuated and saw police and deputies at a neighboring house as the standoff continued. He also saw two people on the roof of the front porch earlier in the day and saw members of the state police tactical team creeping through the backyard of a neighboring yard.
"It is a definitely a shocker," Merrill said. "This is something you would not expect in a small town that is always friendly."
Ruth Hunter, who lives on the lower end of Knapp Street, said her son was still awake about 3 a.m. Tuesday. He told her he thought they caught the suspect because law enforcement cars were leaving the street.
"I am shocked. Nothing like this ever happened while I have lived here," Hunter said. "My son is very worried about the situation."
The officer who used the deadly force has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, Madore said. The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating the cause and manner of death, Madore said. He declined to release the officer's name and the department he worked for and the hostages' names.
Livermore Falls police requested state police to respond to the scene Monday. The state's tactical team, bomb team and crisis negotiators responded, along with New Hampshire and Massachusetts state police, which are part of the New England Police Administrators Conference.
Police repeatedly tried to get White to come out of the house on Monday night by calling out to him on a megaphone from an armored vehicle blocking the street and lights shining on the house.
A negotiator told White several times that they were trying to call him and he needed to answer his phone.
"It is time to let Ken out," the negotiator said.
The negotiator also asked White to show Smith in a window. At one point, police told White they would give him his medication. As of 10 p.m. that hadn't happened.
The incident began when Livermore Falls police responded to a report of an armed intruder with zip ties at the residence about 5:30 a.m. Monday, Steward said Monday.
Four people were in the house. One escaped and reported the situation to police. Two other hostages were freed later in the day.
"From the moment law enforcement were called to this scene, literally hundreds of members of this ////////////////country's law enforcement community committed nonstop dedication to the best possible resolution of a very hostile and tragic set of circumstances," Livermore Falls Lt. Joseph Sage said Tuesday at the news conference.
"I can say with a degree of certainty that the community of Livermore Falls and this fine state of Maine have some of the most dedicated, committed and specialized officers available," he said.
He expressed gratitude on behalf of the Livermore Falls Police Department and community to the law enforcement personnel who responded to the incident.
Sage also thanked the members of the community for their continued support of law enforcement. Throughout the day, many residents, businesses and charities offered assistance. The VFW Post 3335 offered a warming shelter and nourishment to any law enforcement, he said.
The Livermore Falls Fire Department also offered its station as a warming shelter Monday night.
Regional School Unit 73 was back in session Tuesday after students were released Monday morning because of the crisis and a possible bomb in one or all of the schools, according to an email to students, families and staff from Superintendent Scott Albert.
The schools were checked Monday and it was deemed safe to reenter on Tuesday morning.
School buses were not able to go into the the blocked area in the downtown, including Knapp Street. Police said students could walk to Church or Main streets for pickup as long as they avoided 48 Knapp St., according to Albert. If parents were not able to get their children to school or were not comfortable with that, they were told to call the school and they would be excused, Albert wrote in another email.
The area will be blocked again Wednesday, at least in the morning and possibly all day, Albert wrote Tuesday afternoon. Parents and students will have to follow the same process as Tuesday.
