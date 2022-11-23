One man is dead and another injured from shootings, which took place in Brookline and Lyndeborough Wednesday morning.
The gunman led police on a chase through multiple towns including Lyndeborough, Brookline, Greenfield, Milford, Wilton, before being arrested in Nashua, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office. Police took the man into custody around 12:15 p.m.
The shooting death occurred at a residence in Lyndeborough. Authorities are also investigating what “they believe is a related non-fatal shooting incident” to another man that occurred in Brookline.
An earlier press release had said authorities were investigating two suspicious deaths.
The person in Brookline was shot around 6:30 a.m. Brookline is located about 30 minutes from Lyndeborough, and police were seen rushing through the area and undertaking searches in Greenfield and Wilton.
According to emergency police reports, a suspect was on the loose, and police in the greater Milford area, New Hampshire State Police and possibly state police from outside New Hampshire were involved in a massive search.
An officer safety broadcast warned of a Wilton suspect in possession of firearms and driving a Toyota or Honda.
According to Brookline police, a man was shot in the chest just before 6:30 a.m. on Townsend Hill Road near Route 13.
Police said the shooting involved people in separate vehicles and appears to be domestic related. The suspected shooter tried to run the victim’s car off the road.
The shooter then pulled beside the victim's vehicle and fired several times through his passenger-side window and hit the victim at least once.
Police broadcasts said that at least one person was found dead at 774 Center Road in Lyndeborough.
Police blocked off a portion of Center Road in Lyndeborough as investigators stood outside a barn on the property. Police tape surrounded the house, barn and a Buick parked on the property.
Robyn Douglas, who has lived in the neighborhood for 29 years, seemed hesitant about going home as she pulled up to a "Road Closed" sign.
She worried about a state police helicopter circling around earlier this morning searching for the shooter.
"It is just so remote," she said.
The Union leader will update information as soon as it becomes available.