A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two people in rural Hillsborough County, according to police broadcasts.
The man was arrested in Nashua after massive police searches around the Milford area Wednesday morning.
In a brief statement earlier Wednesday, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said homicide prosecutors were responding to Lyndeborough in connection to two suspicious deaths "in the area."
Another person was shot about 6:30 a.m. in Brookline, which is located about 30 minutes from Lyndeborough, and police were seen rushing through the area and undertaking searches in Greenfield and Wilton.
According to emergency police reports, a suspect was on the loose, and police in the greater Milford area, New Hampshire State Police and possibly state police from outside New Hampshire were involved in a massive search.
An officer safety broadcast warned of a Wilton suspect in possession of firearms and driving a Toyota or Honda.
According to Brookline police, a man was shot in the chest just before 6:30 a.m. on Townsend Hill Road near Route 13.
Police said the shooting involved people in separate vehicles and appears to be domestic related. The suspected shooter tried to run the car of the victim off the road.
The shooter then pulled beside the victim's vehicle and fired several times through his passenger-side window and hit the victim at least once.
Police broadcasts said that at least one person was found dead at 774 Center Road in Lyndeborough.
Police blocked off a portion of Center Road in Lyndeborough as investigators stood outside a barn on the property. Police tape surrounded the house, barn and a Buick parked on the property.
Robyn Douglas, who has lived in the neighborhood for 29 years, seemed hesitant about going home as she pulled up to a "Road Closed" sign.
The Union leader will update information as soon as it becomes available.
