San Francisco police arrested a man on Thursday morning in connection with the fatal stabbing of Bob Lee, according to local media reports, just over a week after the tech executive succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Nima Momeni, who was taken into custody during a search in nearby Emeryville, is suspected of stabbing Lee, 43, multiple times with a knife that was recovered near the scene, the independent news site Mission Local reported, citing police sources.