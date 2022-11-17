The white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May intends to plead guilty to murder and all other state charges at a court hearing set for next week, a lawyer for some of the victims’ families said.

The attorney, Terrence Connors, said the defendant, Peyton Gendron, would enter a guilty plea on Monday to all 25 counts against him in a state indictment at a 2 p.m. hearing in Erie County Court in Buffalo.