Mark Arcand, brother of Bonnie Burns, who was killed at James Smith Cree Nation, speaks at a press conference alongside Burns' relatives at a news conference in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, September 7, 2022. REUTERS/Valerie Zink

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan - The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve in Saskatchewan died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest, Canada's Global News agency reported.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said earlier that Myles Sanderson, 30, was taken into custody near the town of Rosthern, Saskatchewan, about 62 miles southwest of the area where one of the bloodiest acts of mass violence in the country's history unfolded on Sunday.

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, who were named by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) as suspects in stabbings in Canada’s Saskatchewan province, are pictured in this undated handout image released by the RCMP. Damien Sanderson was himself found slain on Monday; his brother, Myles, died on Wednesday, apparently of self-inflicted injuries, shortly after his arrest.