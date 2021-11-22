breaking Suspect in custody after police standoff in south Manchester Staff report Mark Hayward Author email Nov 22, 2021 Nov 22, 2021 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A suspect is in custody follow a Monday morning standoff in a south Manchester neighborhood, police said.Police set up a perimeter around the house at 81 Bow St. after receiving news of an assault a the location.The perimeter went into place shortly after 8 a.m., and police announced a suspect in custody an hour later. A SWAT team arrests a suspect at the scene in this photo provided by an observer who did not want to be identified. Provided by local resident They asked people to avoid the area, which is off Brown Avenue just north of the Brown Avenue interchange off Interstate 293.Police said the alleged assault took place around 6 a.m. The victim was safely rescued and transported to the hospital. Police used loud speakers to make contact with the person in the house.They urged neighbors to shelter in place and for others to avoid the area. Police remained at 81 Bow St. in Manchester following a standoff Monday. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Police lifted the shelter in place advisory about 9 a.m. shortly after taking the suspect into custody. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Wilton man dead of self-inflicted gunshot, woman fighting for her life Autopsy shows prisoner died by suicide Former bank manager used dead customers' identities to defraud employer Lyme man charged with murdering his cousin in Orford Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Orford Treehouse murder trial: No evidence Julia Enright performed dominatrix activities on Brandon Chicklis, trooper testifies DWI License Revocations Two Massachusetts men, New Hampshire man charged in connection with killing of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero in Maine Woman reports being assaulted while walking on South Mammoth Road Bicyclist killed in Salisbury hit-and-run; camper dislodged, truck flees and later found in NH Request News Coverage