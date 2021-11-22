A suspect is in custody follow a Monday morning standoff in a south Manchester neighborhood, police said.

Police set up a perimeter around the house at 81 Bow St. after receiving news of an assault a the location.

The perimeter went into place shortly after 8 a.m., and police announced a suspect in custody an hour later.

SWAT team arrests suspect

A SWAT team arrests a suspect at the scene in this photo provided by an observer who did not want to be identified.

They asked people to avoid the area, which is off Brown Avenue just north of the Brown Avenue interchange off Interstate 293.

Police said the alleged assault took place around 6 a.m. The victim was safely rescued and transported to the hospital. Police used loud speakers to make contact with the person in the house.

They urged neighbors to shelter in place and for others to avoid the area.

Standoff in Manchester

Police remained at 81 Bow St. in Manchester following a standoff Monday.

Police lifted the shelter in place advisory about 9 a.m. shortly after taking the suspect into custody.