Griffin O'Neil
Griffin O'Neil, 20, accused of being an accomplice in Saturday's shooting incident in Manchester, in court for his arraignment Tuesday.

 David Lane/Union Leader

One of the men charged in the Elmwood Gardens shooting that sent four people to the hospital on Saturday had been released from prison five days earlier. 

Goffstown resident Griffin O'Neil, 20, has a lengthy record that includes felonies for possession of a stolen firearm, drug possession, probation violation and participation in a brawl at the Red Arrow diner.

Emmanuel Sayle

Unidentified

Police are asking the public's help identifying this individual, suspected of involvement in Saturday's shooting.