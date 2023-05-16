One of the men charged in the Elmwood Gardens shooting that sent four people to the hospital on Saturday had been released from prison five days earlier.
Goffstown resident Griffin O'Neil, 20, has a lengthy record that includes felonies for possession of a stolen firearm, drug possession, probation violation and participation in a brawl at the Red Arrow diner.
He also was arrested during the June 2020 unrest on South Willow Street that followed the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. He had a gun in his possession at the time, according to police reports.
Manchester police arrested O'Neil and Emmanuel Sayle, 21, on multiple charges related to Saturday's shooting. Sayle was a shooter, and O'Neil was an accomplice, police allege.
O'Neil was charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He had been released from prison earlier in the week. Court records show plea bargains that called for numerous suspended sentences.
"That's super concerning," said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. "Where's the accountability?"
Since last summer, Manchester police have been taking a two-pronged approach to stemming gun crime: tough sentences for hardened offenders and diversion programs for youth at high risk for committing gun crimes.
"This behavior crosses the line that says they should be diverted," Aldenberg said.
On Saturday, about 35 people were attending a graduation party, including a young child, when shots were fired, Aldenberg said. The two shooters are gang members, as were some of their targets, according to a source.
No one was killed. Of the four who were hit:
- One was struck in the chest.
- One suffered a gunshot wound in the lower leg that shattered the shinbone.
- One had a bullet go through the left thigh and into the right thigh.
- One was shot in the inner thigh and had a separated shoulder.
In a court affidavit, police say they recovered 15 9mm shell casings and one 9mm bullet. Of the fired rounds, five came from one gun and 10 from another, said Hillsborough County prosecutor Patrick Ives.
Elmwood Gardens is family-oriented public housing owned and maintained by the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
"That neighborhood's filled with good, decent, hardworking people," Aldenberg said. "They want to raise their kids and provide for their families."
While he urged people to come forward with information that will help in the investigation, he acknowledged some may be afraid to do so.
"If I was them, maybe I'd be afraid too," Aldenberg said.
Sayle waived his arraignment on Tuesday.
O'Neil appeared before Superior Court Judge Will Delker, who ordered him held on preventive detention.
"The fact of the matter is 15 shells were found, and you were driving the getaway car," Delker said.
Discarded chicken bones helped lead police to the suspects.
Police got a description of the getaway car and license plate from video surveillance at Elmwood Gardens.
About a half hour before the shooting, that same vehicle was filmed parked on Amherst Street. The driver got out and threw a white bag in a dumpster. Police recovered the bag in the dumpster and found a Kennedy's Fried Chicken box in a white bag.
Kennedy's Fried Chicken provided access to their video, and police recognized Sayle. Other video at the dumpster showed both Sayle and O'Neil.
O'Neil told police he drove the car and parked near the dumpster. Two people got out and came back later, according to a police affidavit, and he dropped them off.
O'Neil faces charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and two charges of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. Court papers list his address on Mast Road in Goffstown.
His lawyer, public defender Donald Topham, said there is no evidence connecting O'Neil to a gun.
"I heard a lot of evidence of people throwing away trash from a chicken place, but nothing about weapons," Topham said during a bail hearing.
Sayle served about 1 1/2 years after being convicted of a criminal threatening with a gun during a domestic violence incident at Elmwood Gardens. According to court records, in June 2021, Sayle punched a man, pointed a gun at a man's head and said "this is my projects" and "Red Couch Gang," a reference to a well-known street gang in the city.
Sayle is charged with four counts of reckless conduct and one of weapon possession by a felon.