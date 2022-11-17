Gorham murders

Investigators from the New Hampshire State Police at the scene of a double-homicide in Gorham on April 27.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER — A former Berlin man who is accused of shooting and killing two people in Gorham earlier this year will go on trial for their murders next fall.

Following a WebEx hearing Thursday morning in Coos County Superior Court, Judge Peter Bornstein issued an order for the trial of Craig Keville, 33, to begin after jury selection in September 2023.