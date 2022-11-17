LANCASTER — A former Berlin man who is accused of shooting and killing two people in Gorham earlier this year will go on trial for their murders next fall.
Following a WebEx hearing Thursday morning in Coos County Superior Court, Judge Peter Bornstein issued an order for the trial of Craig Keville, 33, to begin after jury selection in September 2023.
Keville was indicted last month by a Coos County grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder for purposely causing the deaths of Holly Banks and Keith LaBelle by allegedly shooting them with a firearm and on two alternative counts of second-degree murder for recklessly causing their deaths. He waived arraignment Thursday.
Keville has until March 5 to file a notice of defense.
The grand jury also indicted Keville on three counts of allegedly falsifying physical evidence for disposing of a Ruger pistol, a soft handgun case, and a bill of sale; and on three misdemeanor charges of simple assault for allegedly causing unprivileged physical contact to Banks on April 26, 2022.
Banks, 28, was a mother of three children, while LaBelle was a father of four, according to their obituaries.
Associate Attorney General Jeffery A. Strelzin has said that Gorham police were notified of the situation and upon arriving at Banks’s residence in a multi-unit building at 623 Main St., discovered her and LaBelle dead inside.
At the time, Strelzin said Banks and LaBelle were not strangers, but he did not elaborate upon how they knew each other.
Documents that might answer that and other questions — foremost among them a one-page arrest warrant and a 19-page supplemental affidavit for arrest warrant — are sealed.
During an Oct. 18 evidentiary bail hearing before Bornstein, the state said it has a photo of Banks and LaBelle “sitting at the bar,” at an unnamed location and time, as well as photos of Keville with his hands “on the back of Holly Banks’ neck;” and of Keville “attempting to take Holly Banks’ phone from her.”
Additional photos, the document said, show Keville attempting to take Banks’s phone “from the bar top,” and of Banks’s hand “on Defendant’s chest holding him back.” There were photos of a “soft gun case,” and of a sale’s receipt for a Ruger 9E, of an instruction manual for Ruger SR pistols; and, finally, of a “9mm full metal jacket” bullet.
The state also said it had a male witness.
Citing the above, Bornstein in his subsequent order wrote that the state had met its burden of “providing by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant’s release will endanger the safety of the public. Accordingly, the defendant’s motion to modify bail is denied.”
The denial means that Keville will be continue to be held in pre-trial confinement at the Coos County House of Corrections.