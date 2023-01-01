Bryan Christopher Kohberger poses for a jail booking photograph at the Monroe County Correctional Facility

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 25, poses for a jail booking photograph at the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania, U.S. December 30, 2022.

 MONROE COUNTY CORRECTIONAL/VIA REUTERS

The man charged with killing four University of Idaho students plans to allow himself to be extradited to Idaho from Pennsylvania to face the accusations, the public defender representing him said Saturday.

After being arrested in Pennsylvania, Bryan Kohberger, 28, plans to waive his right to an extradition hearing in court on Tuesday, public defender Jason LaBar of Monroe County, Pa., told The Washington Post. If he follows through, it will speed up his removal to Idaho and accelerate the release of information that police say implicates him in the case.