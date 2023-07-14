US-NEWS-NY-SERIAL-KILLINGS-GET
An aerial view of police cars near where a body was discovered in the area near Gilgo Beach and Ocean Parkway on Long Island on April 15, 2011, in Wantagh, New York.
 
 
 
 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK -- A Long Island man was arrested in the long-unsolved Gilgo Beach murders of 10 victims in a brutal killing spree targeting young women more than a decade ago, police said Friday.

Rex Heuermann, 59, was busted in Manhattan before an army of cops descended on his Massapequa Park home Thursday night, searching his Nassau County residence, police said.