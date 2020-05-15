Nashua police are searching for a 26-year-old man who allegedly shot someone in the foot during an altercation Wednesday on Main Street.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jalen Juwan Miller charging him with felony first-degree assault in connection with the shooting.
According to police, he was last seen wearing tan shorts and a white T-shirt.
“Although this appears to be an isolated incident, Miller should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a statement Friday.
The shooting happened about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Main and Water streets. Miller is accused of firing two rounds of a gun, with one of the bullets hitting a 30-year-old man in the foot and causing non-life threatening injuries.
The two men were known to each other, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Miller's whereabouts can call police at 594-3500 or the anonymous Crimeline at 589-1655.