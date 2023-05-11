A prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of an 18-year-old Alabama high school student will be temporarily extradited to the United States from Peru to face charges of extortion and wire fraud, Peruvian officials said Wednesday.

Joran van der Sloot, a Dutch national, is one of three people last seen with Natalee Ann Holloway, whose disappearance from Aruba dominated headlines for months and became the subject of a made-for-TV movie and a documentary series. Holloway was on a trip to Aruba with her high school classmates and chaperones.