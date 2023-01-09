FILE PHOTO: Saipov, the suspect in the New York City truck attack is seen in this handout photo

Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the New York City truck attack is seen in this handout photo released November 1, 2017. 

NEW YORK - A man accused of using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path on Halloween in 2017 is an Islamic State sympathizer who carried out the attack to satisfy the militant group, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

Sayfullo Saipov, 34, left behind "a scene of destruction and horror" when he employed a rental truck as a weapon and mowed down people on Oct. 31, 2017, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Li told a jury during 30 minutes of opening statements.