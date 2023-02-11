US-NEWS-SUSPECTS-WORCESTER-HOMICIDE-FORCED-THEIR-1-MLV.jpg

Police investigate fatal shooting at 480 Burncoat St. in Worcester, Massachusetts. 

 Lavery/Masslive

Two suspects in an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street in Worcester, Massachusetts forced their way into the back of a house before making their way to the second floor and fatally shooting a 28-year-old man who lived there, police allege in court documents.

Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester, and Berny A. Calderon, 25, of Webster, have both been charged with murder in connection with the death of Andrew Barley on Oct. 24, 2022, according to court documents.