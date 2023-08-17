Kevin Lentz makes an appearance

 Chris Leach

A Lexington teacher, already facing charges in Kentucky for alleged sexual offenses, is now charged with federal production of child pornography, according to a court document that details a graphic conversation he had with a 9-year-old New Hampshire boy.

Kevin Lentz, a teacher at Henry Clay High School, also is charged in U.S. District Court with enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual contact. He has been suspended from his teaching position.