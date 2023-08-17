A Lexington teacher, already facing charges in Kentucky for alleged sexual offenses, is now charged with federal production of child pornography, according to a court document that details a graphic conversation he had with a 9-year-old New Hampshire boy.
Kevin Lentz, a teacher at Henry Clay High School, also is charged in U.S. District Court with enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual contact. He has been suspended from his teaching position.
A 13-page affidavit written by federal Homeland Security agent James F. Bugg detailed the alleged conversation between Lentz and the boy.
On July 11, a detective with the Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department contacted a Lexington police detective and said the parents of a 9-year-boy had turned over his cell phone to their office, according to the affidavit. It reportedly contained explicit chats and images.
Law enforcement examined the phone and found sexual texts involving several nude images being sent back and forth between Lentz and the victim. Search warrants revealed Lentz as the suspect, the affidavit said. He reportedly began contacting the boy on March 19.
After chatting with the boy for several minutes, Lentz sent progressively more sexualized images to the boy, who sent Lentz a photo of his face and genitals. Lentz sent a photo of his own face and genitals in return. In the conversation, Lentz indicated he knew the child had not started puberty, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said the boy sent Lentz a sexual video. Lentz sent the boy 85 images of pornography depicting various types of sexual acts involving women and men. He repeatedly told the boy to delete the images.
Lentz sent the boy a photo of a sexually suggestive coffee cup, and when the boy asked Lentz to mail it to him, Lentz said, “Your parents would be suspicious of it.”
A Comic Con event was going to take place “here” during the upcoming weekend, Lentz said in the text messages. Lexington police confirmed that a comic festival did take place, the federal document said.
“I mean, I am kinda obsessed with sex lol,” Lentz allegedly texted the child.
When the victim’s parent discovered the conversation, they sent a message to Lentz on March 29 saying “This is a 9 year old’s phone. I am going to the police.”
Lentz pleaded not guilty in Fayette District Court on Aug. 9 to 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor, seven counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (under 16) and six counts of tampering with physical evidence.
According to state and federal court documents, the boy’s parents saw texts from Lentz to their son and contacted police.