Manchester police are investigating a suspicious death that took place on Brockton Street Thursday night.
A 9 p.m. pager item indicated there were two shooting victims, but police would not confirm that.
"This does not appear to be a random act and there is no danger to the public," police said in a statement.
Brockton Street is a two-block residential street of upper middle class homes that runs parallel to upper Varney Street.
Crime scene tape blocked off both ends of the residential street shortly after 9 p.m.
In the brief statement from MacDonald, his office used the singular word "death" to refer to the incident. It said more information would be released once it becomes available.