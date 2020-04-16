Manchester shooting
Manchester police cordoned off a section of Brockton Street Thursday night as they investigated a shooting.

 Josie Albertson-Grove/Union Leader

Manchester police are investigating a suspicious death  that took place on Brockton Street Thursday night.

A 9 p.m. pager item indicated there were two shooting victims, but police would not confirm that. 

"This does not appear to be a random act and there is no danger to the public," police said in a statement.

Brockton Street is a two-block residential street of upper middle class homes that runs parallel to upper Varney Street.

Crime scene tape blocked off both ends of the residential street shortly after 9 p.m.

In the brief statement from MacDonald, his office used the singular word "death" to refer to the incident. It said more information would be released once it becomes available.

