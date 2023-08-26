Suspicious death reported in Durham Staff Report Roberta Baker Author email Aug 26, 2023 Aug 26, 2023 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email State and local law enforcement are investigating the suspicious death of a male at 98 Bennett Road in Durham. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State and local law enforcement are investigating the suspicious death of a male at 98 Bennett Road in Durham.The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Investigators believe that everyone involved has been identified and there is no threat to the public.Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the N.H. Attorney General’s Office said Saturday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baker Author email Follow Roberta Baker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man assaulted in Portsmouth dies after fall from Hanover Street parking garage Suspicious death reported in Durham Londonderry man gets 42 years to life for murder of minister in Pelham church +2 Somersworth woman indicted for shooting death of former partner Trump is selling his mug shot on shirts, koozies and bumper stickers Nashua man charged with 2014 sexual assault of a child Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man arrested for double stabbing outside Manchester club New trial date set for police officer from NH accused of raping homeless Mass. teen Man stabbed, walks to Manchester hotel Manchester man arrested for city bank robbery Embattled sheriff to go on paid leave after urging by county commissioners Trump is selling his mug shot on shirts, koozies and bumper stickers Nashua man charged with 2014 sexual assault of a child Manchester police look for thief who ran off with Waterworks Cafe safe Strafford County Commissioners to discuss Brave's employment status Monday Trump booked at Atlanta jail on election charges, heads home Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage