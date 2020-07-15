MANCHESTER -- Manchester police logged another suspicious death in the city overnight Tuesday and expressed frustration about a lack of cooperation from people who could help solve the crimes.
Three people have been shot in the last four days -- two of them fatally -- and police said they need help from citizens to help solve the crimes.
The most recent death was overnight Tuesday, when a man suffered a suspicious death at a Central Street location.
In the last 30 days, police said there have been 10 shootings, but it is not clear what they mean by the term. Police often use the term shootings to refer to gunshots or shots being fired in the air. Two people have been killed and four injured by gunshots in the last 30 days, police said.
"The refusal to give investigators pertinent information makes it nearly impossible to solve these cases," Police Chief Carlo Capano in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.
The longer violent criminals remain on the street, the more people are put in danger, police said.
"As a community we have to come together and work collaboratively to prevent these shootings from continuing," Capano said.
Police gave little information about the recent killing. But neighbors said they heard about five gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a robust police response. Police had a block of Central Street and adjacent alleys roped off hours after the incident.
Police said the death did not appear to be random and there is no danger to the general public. They said homicide prosecutors with the New Hampshire Attorney General's office are involved in the investigation.
The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner is expected to perform an autopsy Wednesday. Police said they will identify the victim once his next of kin have been notified.
The Manchester police log reports a gunshot heard at 276 Central St. at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Department logs report a stabbing/gunshot at 293 Central St. at 11:39 p.m.
Year to date, Manchester police have logged three homicides, compared to four during the same period a year ago. For all of 2019, the city has six homicides.
"I am very concerned with the uptick in shootings in the city. Our officers are out there every day working to keep our community safe, the senseless shootings and reckless behavior of those involved is nothing more than a complete disregard for our citizens," Capano said.