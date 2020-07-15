MANCHESTER -- Police reported a suspicious death in the city overnight Tuesday, a man who died at a Central Street location.
Police gave little information in a statement issued about 2 a.m. They said the death did not appear to be random and there is no danger to the general public.
They said homicide prosecutors with the New Hampshire Attorney General's office are involved in the investigation.
The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner is expected to perform an autopsy Wednesday. Police said they will identify the victim once his next of kin have been notified.
The Manchester police log reports a gunshot heard at 276 Central St. at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Department logs report a stabbing/gunshot at 293 Central St. at 11:39 p.m.