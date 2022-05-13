breaking Suspicious death under investigation in Manchester Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email May 13, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The state Attorney General's Office and Manchester police are investigating a suspicious death in the Queen City, officials announced early Friday afternoon. Investigators had not released the victim's identity, or the time and place the person died or was found. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Suspicious Death Manchester Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. due in court Friday on murder charge in 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. held without bail following court appearance Friday in the killing of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in 1988 +2 Suspicious death under investigation in Manchester Grandson of NH developer charged with killing mother, fraud to get inheritance {{title}} Most Popular Grandson of NH developer charged with killing mother, fraud to get inheritance Deputy insurance commissioner arrested on domestic violence charges Former Londonderry police officer sentenced to 7 years for fatal DWI crash SWAT raid yields large quantity of drugs in Elm Street apartment, police say At start of Hells Angels RICO trial, feds claim they infiltrated biker gang, defense slams ‘unholy alliance’ of shady informants Man sought in Manchester sexual assault Harmony Montgomery's stepmother released on bail Man arrested in Puerto Rico for Manchester shooting Man held on high cash bail following high-speed pursuit that began in NH Inside the sales machine of the 'kingpin' of opioid makers Request News Coverage